LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society wants to empty its shelters.
The local nonprofit is holding an adoption event from May 5 through May 8 after partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation's national Empty the Shelters campaign. It's the first large-scale adoption event the Kentucky Humane Society has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Starting Wednesday, adoption fees for animals will be discounted; $25 for dogs and $10 for cats. Adopters will pay for pet licensing fees.
The event is hosted at the Humane Society's east campus on Lyndon Lane in St. Matthews and its main shelter on Steedly Drive in south Louisville.
Adoption appointments must be scheduled in advance. To schedule one, click here.
To view adoptable dogs, click here. To view adoptable cats, click here.
All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations, according to a news release from KHS.
