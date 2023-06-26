LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your favorite furry friend could be featured in the 2024 Kentucky Humane Society Pet Calendar.
Photo submission donations are one for $25 or two for $40. All photos must be in color, with a horizontal layout and contain only pets.
Each donation gives your pet a chance to be one of 11 Featured "Pets of the Month," or one of 36 runner-ups.
Every pet will be included in the Lifelong Friends Calendar Collage, and each donor will be mailed a calendar in November.
To submit a photo, click here.
