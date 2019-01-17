LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society has received a $1.2 million grant from the WaterShed Animal Fund to help dogs and cats in the state's rural communities.
KHS officials say they plan to use the funds to launch a three-year pilot project called "Love 120." The project will try to make a positive difference for animals in Kentucky's 120 counties over the next decade.
"Love 120" will try to reduce the number of animals surrendered to rural shelters by providing access to affordable spay/neuter surgeries and wellness services.
Another goal is to improve shelter conditions by reducing overcrowding.
KHS officials estimate more than 8,700 animals will be helped by the three-year project.
In 2018, KHS assisted overcrowded animal shelters in 35 of Kentucky’s 120 counties by taking in their animals for adoption.
Since 2015, WaterShed Animal Fund has granted over $19 million nationwide to support animal welfare initiatives.
The $1.2 million grant is the largest one-time gift KHS has received.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.