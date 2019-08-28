LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old dogs are getting new money in Louisville.
The Grey Muzzle Organization is giving a grant worth more than $6,300 to the Kentucky Humane Society, which will use the money to provide veterinary care for senior dogs whose owners can't afford it.
The goal of the grant is to prevent senior dogs from being given to shelters by keeping them healthy and in their homes.
The money will also help dogs in "fospice" (foster-hospice) care at the Humane Society, like Miniature Schnauzer BooBoo, who has advanced kidney failure.
