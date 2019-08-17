LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is reducing fees on some animals as part of the national "Clear the Shelters" event, which happens on Saturday.
As part of the initiative, the Kentucky Humane Society is offering $5 adoption fees for adult cats and $40 for select adult dogs.
In addition to the adoption fees for cats and select dogs that are one year or older, Jefferson County residents who adopt pets will also pay a $10.50 licensing fee.
The Kentucky Humane Society East Campus, located at 1000 Lyndon Lane, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feeders Supply adoption centers are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Dixie (Valley Station), Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Preston, North Dixie, Springhurst and St. Matthews.
Purrfect Day Cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Adoptions are scheduled to stop about an hour before the facilities close.
People planning to adopt are encouraged to bring a leash for dogs and carriers for cats, or purchase them at the adoption location.
Click here to see all adoptable dogs.
Click here to see all adoptable cats.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.