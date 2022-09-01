LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season passes for Kentucky Kingdom's next season are available online now, including unlimited visits to the park, free parking, and food and retail discounts.
The passes also include admission to the park's new fall event "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom," which takes place in October. The display features more than 1,000 lit-up pumpkins and pumpkin sculptures towering over 12 feet tall. It also includes glowing rides, trees and buildings, treats and other activities.
Season tickets cost $60-$70, depending on the perks with each package. Passes purchased now can start being used through the remainder of the 2022 season.
For more information and to purchase passes, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.