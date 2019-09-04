LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is looking for people who love Halloween and scaring others.
The park is now hiring performers for its Halloscream event. It hopes to fill more than 100 positions during two casting calls this week.
The first runs Wednesday until 8 p.m., while the second will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Both casting calls will be held at the park's Operations Building.
Kentucky Kingdom announced in June it would resurrect the 90s Halloween favorite in celebration of its 30th anniversary.
Halloscream will be held at the park every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through October.
Ticket packages are already available on Kentucky Kingdom's website. A 2019 season pass already includes admission to Halloscream. Each haunted house in the park costs $10 for anyone without a season pass.
