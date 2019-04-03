LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a summer job? Here's your chance to have some fun in the sun, while making some cash.
Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are hosting a job fair on April 3 and 4 at the theme park.
Applicants will meet with department managers who will answer questions and conduct interviews.
The park is looking to hire people who are 18 and older to fill positions in the ride department. They are also interviewing 16 and 17 year olds to work as lifeguards or in the food service department.
The job fair runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Once hired, team members get free admission to the park when off duty, discounts on food and merchandise, and opportunities to get complementary tickets for friends and family.
Kentucky Kingdom opens on weekends beginning Sunday, April 28. Hurricane Bay opens on weekends beginning Saturday, May 18. The park will be open daily beginning Saturday, May 25.
For more information about jobs at the park, CLICK HERE.
