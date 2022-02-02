LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is starting to hire for the upcoming summer season, and this year they're offering more money.
The amusement park is looking for more than 600 new employees who will start at $14 per hour for those age 16 and up.
Officials said the hourly rate is "a significant increase from prior years." Other employee benefits include park discounts, free entry to regional attractions, and chances to grow with the company.
A job fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be open interviews for full- and part-time jobs in 20 different departments. The park said applicants can enjoy free food and games between interviews during the job fair.
Those interested are encouraged to apply online before the job fair. To apply, click here.
