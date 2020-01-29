LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom has begun hiring for 1,400 seasonal positions, including lifeguards, ride operators and water park technicians with some ability in plumbing.
Pay rates begin “above the minimum wage” the park said in a news release, though wages vary based on the job and the worker’s experience. Some jobs are available for workers as young as 14. The park needs seasonal help in more than 20 departments, including kitchen staff, ride technicians, landscaping and warehousing.
Ed Monheimer, director of human resources, said park officials are looking forward to the 2020 season, which is the seventh since its grand reopening in 2014.
“We’re looking for team members who will help us deliver a wonderful and memorable experience for families in our community and throughout the region,” Monheimer said.
The 63-acre park includes rides such as a giant wheel, a “FearFALL” and a water park named Hurricane Bay. The park, southeast of Cardinal Stadium, will open on select dates in late April and will open daily beginning in late May. Ticket prices for this year were not yet available on the website.
Job applicants can get more information on the parks’ official website.
