LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five hours Monday, a limited number of 2019 season passes to Kentucky Kingdom/Hurricane Bay will be given away to children ages 14 and under.
The passes will be available from 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at 2028 West Broadway.
"Low-income and underserved families will be our first priority and these children will receive the first 300 season passes," according to a news release from The Mardrian Group (TMG), the commercial construction company behind the initiative.
There are some stipulations for this offer, however:
- Child/children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Child/children must meet Kentucky Kingdom's minimum height requirement of 36-inches tall.
- Proof of child's age must be presented at signup time.
- A current Medicaid Card must be presented as proof of low-income, to be included in the first 300 season passes distributed.
- Signup must be completed during the designated time and location.
The initiative is "in response to the closure of the public pools this summer season," the release from TMG said.
Transportation to the amusement park is not provided through the initiative.
