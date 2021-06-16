LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 12th year in a row, Kentucky Kingdom is taking part in the "World's Largest Swim Lesson."
The amusement park is offering free 30-minute swimming lessons in the Hurricane Bay waterpark for children beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Lessons are free with paid admission to the park.
"The World's Largest Swim Lesson" was created to prevent drownings, which are the leading cause of injury-related death for young children.
Hundreds of aquatic centers and waterparks worldwide are offering the free lessons.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.