LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft is back in business after a three-month hiatus.
The museum in downtown Louisville reopened June 19. It has been closed since March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum was forced to shut its doors not long after it hosted a collection of paintings by Pablo Picasso.
Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times, use hand sanitizer when arriving and practice social distancing.
The museum is also asking guests to provide an email or phone number for contact tracing purposes.
