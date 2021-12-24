LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky musicians come together to raise money for western Kentucky relief efforts.
Artists including Ben Sollee, My Morning Jacket, Joan Shelley, Teddy Abrams, Cheyenne Mize and more put together a benefit album called "Happy Hollerdays 2021."
The album was born from what was meant to be the start of an annual concert series showcasing music, literature and dance from Kentucky and Appalachia to raise money and awareness for different causes.
The first of the concerts was held in Louisville on Friday, Dec. 10, the night tornadoes swept through western Kentucky, killing 76 people and destroying homes in its path, displacing hundreds of Kentuckians.
The planned recipient of the funds raised from the concerts, Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, suggested the funds be redirected to storm relief efforts.
A few days later, organizers had decided to compile recordings from the shows, including the Dec. 10 show, Dec. 11 show and Dec. 16 show, to raise more money.
The 53-track album is available on Bandcamp for $20. All funds raised from digital sales will go to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. As of Wednesday, more than $11,000 had been raised.
To check out the album, click here. To donate directly to the tornado relief fund, click here.
