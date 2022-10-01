LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has sent 21 Red Cross volunteers to help with recovery efforts in Florida.
Tanya Garrity, a Red Cross volunteer from Shelbyville, is managing a shelter near Fort Myers.
Garrity said getting around the state has been nearly impossible because of flooding, downed power lines and gas shortages.
She has traveled from one shelter to another, and said what would typically be a three-hour trip took her seven hours.
"You can see the roads are completely covered, power lines are down and the power workers are working so hard to get it out," Garrity said. "Gas stations lines and lines of people in the gas stations, I did have to stop for help and there is a limit for how much gas you could get."
The Red Cross is assisting thousands of people displaced because of Hurricane Ian.
The Kentucky Baptist Convention is also sending 40 volunteers to Sarasota. That group is bringing a mobile shower unit to Florida, and setting up at a church to serve meals.
