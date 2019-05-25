LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are jamming at Louisville Water Tower park this Memorial Day weekend.
The Kentucky Reggae Festival started Saturday and will continue Sunday. Nine regional and national reggae performers will be taking the stage.
"There's some good food, there's some good drunk, the music, the vibe just going on, I just really like it," Peter Nudd said.
The event highlights Jamaican culture, music and food, and it even includes an authentic Caribbean market.
"The weather is perfect, the sun is shining, you're out on a green grass field and you also get to shop, which doesn't hurt," Kelly Ann Mullen told WDRB.
The fun continues Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $16 at the gate.
