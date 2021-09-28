LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is inviting adults to "Eat, Drink and Do Science."
The Center's popular adult series returns Oct. 15 with a Maker twist, according to a news release. Guests 21-and-over can try their hand at several Maker-themed activity stations, where they'll learn pour-painting to decorate coasters, experience laser cutting as they design keychains, create a resin pendant and learn how to solder a suncatcher. Macrame and 3D drawing activities will also be available.
And Science Center staff will be making alcohol-flavored versions of liquid nitrogen ice cream.
All guests must be fully vaccinated to attend. Vaccine status will be checked at the door and all attendees will be required to show a vaccination card with the final dose received no later than Oct. 1, 2021 to be admitted.
Tickets are $45 per person and must be purchased in advance by clicking here.
