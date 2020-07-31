LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Aug. 3, the Kentucky Science Center will be open daily to the public seven days week.
Recently it has been open on weekends only. Starting on Monday, it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Science Center says as students start their school year while balancing in-person and non-traditional instruction the venue is available to support students and educators.
The Center's education team is working to develop fun and educational curriculum-based activities available virtually and in-person. The Science Center has modified or removed some exhibits from the 50,000 square-foot building to allow more room for social distancing.
Advance tickets are required for all guests, including members, and can be reserved online. CLICK HERE to reserve a ticket. Guests will also be required to complete a COVID-19 pre-screen assessment before purchasing tickets.
Face masks are required for everyone over the age of 6.
