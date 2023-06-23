LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will open a new exhibit on Thursday, June 29, called "Uniquely Human."
Designed for teens and young adults between ages 12 and 25, the exhibit explores how health and humanity shape us.
It looks at how assumption biases and perspectives influence how people see themselves in others.
The science center's goal is to show people how to engage with each other more empathetically, and encourage teens and young adults to "become the aware, inclusive, and collaborative problem-solvers they have the potential to be."
The exhibit encompasses 6,000 square feet of the third floor's main gallery. It will open after a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. on June 29. It's the first new permanent exhibit at the science center since 2020.
