LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival will return to Old Louisville's Central Park this year.
The free festival will run from June 16 through Aug. 15 at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater. It will consist of two main stage productions, the Globe Players student troupe's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," as well as productions from the Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Improvisors, Kentucky Shakespeare said in a news release.
There will also be a Kids' Globe tent, which officials said will open an hour before each performance with "interactive arts-based" activities related to the performances.
Officials said there will also be 28 food trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association that will rotate nightly. Will's Tavern and Will's Gift Shop will also be featured.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, capacity restrictions will be in place. Social distancing and masks will also be required. There will also be hand sanitizing stations set up around the amphitheater.
"People are encouraged to attend on weeknights, arrive early, and bring a blanket or chair in the event that bench seating is not available," officials said in a news release.
The festival will kick off with a stage production of the Oscar Award-winning film "Shakespeare in Love." Kentucky Shakespeare will also put on a production of "Henry V."
The Louisville Improvisors will hold "Late Night Shakes," which is improvised Shakespeare. The Louisville Ballet will round out the festival with "Shakespeare in Dance."
Food trucks open at 6 p.m. nightly during the festival, with shows starting at 8 p.m.
