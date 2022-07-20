LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire hundreds of workers to staff the annual festival.
According to a news release, more than a dozen different types of roles are available in areas such as admissions, traffic control, guest services, operations and maintenance, outdoor cleanup and housekeeping. All shifts are available, including day, evening and overnight.
"We've had years where we've had over 1,000 people join our team, and it depends on the year and the needs what we're looking for," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Hiring runs from now until Aug. 28. Overtime pay is available, and hires will receive a meal "during peak days of the fair." Pay ranges from $11 to $13.50 an hour and increases from $16.50 to $20.25 during overtime.
A quick drive around town showing many "now hiring" signs at businesses reveals this is one of many places looking for workers. According to information from KentuckianaWorks, the region is in a tight labor market with a record number of job postings and high consumer demand, along with many people transitioning to new jobs.
"Both of those factors are contributing to a high number of job postings and employers really competing for labor right now," said Sarah Ehresman, director of Labor Market Intelligence for KentuckianaWorks.
She said wages are the biggest factor for attracting workers to jobs but said other non-wage benefits also make a difference such as paid time off, health care benefits, workplace culture and a stable/flexible schedule.
"The size of our labor force — so the total number of people who are either working or actively looking for a job — in our region has returned back to its pre-pandemic levels," Ehresman said.
For those hoping to experience the Kentucky State Fair as an employee, many can quickly begin work after filling out an application.
"You can be interviewed today, make the paperwork and start tomorrow," Beck said. "So it's a pretty quick turnaround for those that make application and have the proper documentation."
Beck is hopeful guests will come from all 120 counties to take part in the fair this year. He said the expected economic impact is around $9 million.
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 18- -28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For ticket and event information, click here.
Job applicants must be at least 18 years old and provide proper identification, such as a photo ID and Social Security Card.
Applicants can apply by:
- Showing up in-person at Iroquois Park during the LMPD Youth Advisory Field Day on July 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- By clicking here.
- By calling the Human Resources Department at 502-367-5230.
- By visiting the Kentucky Exposition Center for on-the-spot hiring July 20-22 from 1-6 p.m. in the Administrative Office at the left corner of Freedom Hall.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights