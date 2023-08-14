KENTUCKY STATE FAIR 2022 - COURTESY (3).jpg

The midway and other attractions of the Kentucky State Fair the grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center. Image courtesy Kentucky Venues Communications Department. 

 LindaDoane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Jefferson County Public Schools out until Friday, the Kentucky State Fair is offering a deal to families.

Thursday, parents and guardians with paid admission can bring up to two students for free, but the deal is only good until 2 p.m.

Parking is not included, but if parents buy a ticket in advance at Kroger or online, parking and admission only costs $10.

At the fair gates, it's $10 admission and $10 to park. Thrill Ville, where all of the rides are, opens at 3 p.m., and you can get a buy one get one free all-day wristband.

The Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday and runs through Aug. 27.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

