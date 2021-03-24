LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky State Police are looking to add more troopers to its department.
All applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, have a driver's license and a high school diploma with several years of work experience or 60 hours of college credit.
Cadets who are selected will undergo a 24-week training at the Kentucky Police Academy where they will learn about firearms, emergency driving, criminal investigations and more.
Meals and living arrangements are provided while the cadets are at the academy, with minimal expenses for the cadets first year.
Applications can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.