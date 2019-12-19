LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from Kentucky State Police's Post 4 took time Wednesday to honor the sacrifices of state troopers in their district.
KSP Post 4 posted pics on Twitter of the visits to the grave sites of the six troopers from their district who lost their lives in the line of duty. The troopers died between 1953 and 2015.
Yesterday #KSPPost4 visited the grave sites of all six troopers buried in our district and lay a Christmas wreath in their honor. #thingrayline @kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/T8B56ya0my— Trooper Sharp (@TprSharp) December 19, 2019
They placed Christmas wreaths on the graves of each trooper in their honor.
Trooper Joseph "Cameron" Ponder was 31, when he was shot and killed in September 2015 during a routine traffic stop.
