KSP Troopers Lay Wreaths on Graves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from Kentucky State Police's Post 4 took time Wednesday to honor the sacrifices of state troopers in their district.

KSP Post 4 posted pics on Twitter of the visits to the grave sites of the six troopers from their district who lost their lives in the line of duty. The troopers died between 1953 and 2015.

They placed Christmas wreaths on the graves of each trooper in their honor. 

Trooper Joseph "Cameron" Ponder was 31, when he was shot and killed in September 2015 during a routine traffic stop.

