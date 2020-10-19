LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In light of COVID-19, Kentucky State Police are moving their annual "Safe Trick or Treat" event online this year.
In a news release, KSP said troopers made "the tough decision" to cancel the event for the first time and transform it to a virtual Halloween costume contest this year.
Any child 17 years or under can enter to win for most creative, funniest or scariest costume. Even pet owners can enter their pets for best costumes, which will be judged a local veterinarian.
“The positive aspect of going virtual is that we can reach children outside of our local Franklin County area and hopefully create some fun and excitement for them," said KSP Lieutenant Josh Lawson.
Children 5 years and under can win a stuffed Trooper Teddy Bear, while the older kids can win a treat basket.
To enter, children's Halloween costumes must be emailed to kspsocialemdia@ky.gov by Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Typically, the annual event in Frankfort draws about 1,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.