LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is having an event this weekend to find homes for cats and dogs.
The KHS is participating in the Bissel Pet Foundation's national "Empty the Shelters" event. It's this Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Humane Society on Lyndon Lane, and at one of the six adoption centers at Feeders Supply stores (Dixie, Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Springhurst, St. Matthews and North Dixie).
The cost to adopt dogs and puppies will be $25. Cats and kittens are free.
Jefferson County residents will still have to pay $10.50 for pet licensing.
All pets are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopters are asked to bring a collar and leash for dogs, and a crate for cats. Those items can be purchased during the adoption process.
Donations are also welcome.
All pets available for adoption from the Kentucky Humane Society can be viewed at KyHumane.org.
