LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Valentine's Day, you can give the gift of cuteness.
The Kentucky Humane Society is offering puppy grams once again this year.
For a donation of $150, the staff at KHS will bring a puppy to your Valentine, or even to your office for everyone to enjoy.
On Feb. 14, @kyhumane is offering Puppy Grams! For a donation of $150, KHS will bring a puppy to delight your loved one. Or make your whole office happy & have some puppy cuddles for the team! Contact Frank Hanlon at fhanlon@kyhumane.org to learn more! #Louisville #Vday #Pups pic.twitter.com/p5H0YzDHM3— KY Humane Society (@kyhumane) February 11, 2019
All of the puppies are up for adoption.
The puppy grams also come with flowers from Oberer's and chocolates from Cellar Door Chocolates.
To send a puppy gram, contact Frank Hanlon at fhanlon@kyhumane.org for more information or to set up a delivery.
