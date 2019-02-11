Puppy grams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Valentine's Day, you can give the gift of cuteness.

The Kentucky Humane Society is offering puppy grams once again this year.

For a donation of $150, the staff at KHS will bring a puppy to your Valentine, or even to your office for everyone to enjoy.

All of the puppies are up for adoption.

The puppy grams also come with flowers from Oberer's and chocolates from Cellar Door Chocolates.

To send a puppy gram, contact Frank Hanlon at fhanlon@kyhumane.org for more information or to set up a delivery.

