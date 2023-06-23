LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is still six months away but Louisville Metro Police Department celebrated a little early.
LMPD said via a Facebook post that Santa radioed Officer Amber Ross while she was in her patrol car, and wanted to her to spread some early Christmas cheer.
So, Ross with help from kind people from Saint Raphael Church in Louisville, delivered some early Christmas presents to children at Talk Childcare To Me
If you're counting, Christmas is 185 days away.
