LMPD gives Christmas gifts early

LMPD Officer Amber Ross got a call from Santa and delivered Christmas gifts to children at Talk Childcare to Me in Louisville. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is still six months away but Louisville Metro Police Department celebrated a little early.

LMPD said via a Facebook post that Santa radioed Officer Amber Ross while she was in her patrol car, and wanted to her to spread some early Christmas cheer.

So, Ross with help from kind people from Saint Raphael Church in Louisville, delivered some early Christmas presents to children at Talk Childcare To Me  

If you're counting, Christmas is 185 days away.

