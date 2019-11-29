LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- One person was killed and three others were injured Friday night after a crash between two vehicles caused a chain reaction of wrecks on Main Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
The initial crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street when a vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and hit a Mustang going the opposite direction, according to police.
That collision then caused the Mustang to hit a Chrysler. Those vehicles then hit three parked vehicles.
Two people in the Mustang and two others in the Chrysler were taken to University Hospital. One of the four was in critical condition, police said.
The other three are all expected to survive, according to police.
A backseat passenger in the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
