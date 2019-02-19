Kings Island building dormitory in the park for summer workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Think you might want to spend the summer working at Kings Island?

The park is making it a lot easier this year.

Kings Island is building a new employee dormitory facility that will open in May. There will be space for 400 workers.

"One Team Village" will also include a recreation center, a convenience store, a community kitchen and free Wi-Fi.

The cost to live there is $65 per week.

Employees have to be 18 years old and live at least 25 miles from Kings Island.

