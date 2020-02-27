LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island expects a big summer season with the new Orion giga coaster, so it is looking all the way to Louisville for workers.
The amusement park north of Cincinnati built a new dormitory for people who live more than 25 miles away. The One Team Village has enough space for 400 employees during the park's main season. The housing option costs $65 per week and includes a recreation center, convenience store, free Wifi and 24/7 security. Applicants must be 18 or older to be eligible for the housing option.
More than 5,000 positions are available at Kings Island including rides, food and beverage, admissions, security, call center, lifeguards, park services and entertainment. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at www.KIfun.jobs.
Kings Island opens for the season on April 11, 2020.
