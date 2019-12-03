LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities has awarded grants to eight organizations that will help hundreds of kids in Louisville.

The Kosair Advisory Council awarded the grants, worth $300,000, to eight community organizations that provide health care, research, education, social service or advocacy for children and families in Louisville.

Below are the organizations chosen for grant funding this year:

  • 2NOT1 Fatherhood & Families, Inc.
  • City Schoolhouse
  • Family Scholar House, Inc.
  • Inside the Lines Training
  • Orchid House, Inc.
  • Purpose Inc.
  • River City Drum Corp Cultural Arts Institute Inc.
  • Southwest Community Ministries

The Kosair Charities Advisory Council awards grant money to different agencies every year. Our own Elizabeth Woolsey is a member and was honored to serve as the host for Tuesday's event.

