LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities has awarded grants to eight organizations that will help hundreds of kids in Louisville.
The Kosair Advisory Council awarded the grants, worth $300,000, to eight community organizations that provide health care, research, education, social service or advocacy for children and families in Louisville.
Below are the organizations chosen for grant funding this year:
- 2NOT1 Fatherhood & Families, Inc.
- City Schoolhouse
- Family Scholar House, Inc.
- Inside the Lines Training
- Orchid House, Inc.
- Purpose Inc.
- River City Drum Corp Cultural Arts Institute Inc.
- Southwest Community Ministries
The Kosair Charities Advisory Council awards grant money to different agencies every year. Our own Elizabeth Woolsey is a member and was honored to serve as the host for Tuesday's event.
