LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation from a local charity will help protect students at Jefferson County Public Schools from COVID-19.
Kosair Charities donated 100,000 washable and reusable masks to JCPS in an effort to help stop the spread of the respiratory virus.
The masks were delivered on Wednesday as part of the Masks for Kids initiative started by community activist Christopher 2X's organization Game Changers.
The initiative was launched to make sure children have access to masks to keep them safe as they return to classes in person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At least 262,000 masks have been donated to the district as part of the initiative.
