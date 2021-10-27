LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities is helping fund an organization working to prevent child trafficking.
The nonprofit donated $40,000 to the group Safe Passage. The Louisville organization supports kids who are at-risk and victims of human trafficking. It provides a number of services including a long-term mentoring program.
"Kentucky has some of the highest risk-factors in the nation, Cara Starns, founder and president of Safe Passage, said in a news release. "Kentucky is #1 for child abuse and neglect, we have over 10,000 children in the child welfare and foster care system, and we rank among the top ten worst states for opioid and drug use. All of these factors are interrelated when it comes to child trafficking. In a recent 12-state sting (Operation United Front) Kentucky had the most arrests (46) and rescues (21), yet some people still don't believe we have a human trafficking problem."
Safe Passage partners with schools for a prevention program it calls "Raise the Standard," which reaches more than 800 kids a year. The program educates students about sexual abuse and human trafficking.
"It may not be the largest grant that we make this year, but it might be one of the most important because our kids are being preyed upon and it's not just the poor kids or the kids who are in foster care, it's all kids," Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said.
Safe Passage partners with several residential homes to provide programming for Louisville's most vulnerable youth. To find out more, click here.
