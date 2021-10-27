Kosair Charities presents a $40,000 grant to Safe Passage to help prevent child trafficking. Front row (left to right) Jennifer Beagle (Safe Passage, Director of Family Support Services, Cara Starns (Safe Passage, Founder and President) and Keith Inman (Kosair Charities President. Back row (left to right) Dwight Maddox and Larry Craig (Kosair Charities Board Members) Image courtesy Kosair Charities. Oct. 27, 2021