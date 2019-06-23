LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kosair Charities hosted a kickoff cookout for Camp Quality Kentuckiana, which includes some extra special junior campers.
Children who are battling cancer or in remission headed off for a week of fun at Country Lake Retreat. Campers met with doctors and grabbed some food before loading up and heading out on Sunday.
Camp Quality is a time for games, fun, memories and an experience campers will never forget.
"We've got 98 campers who are at various stages of dealing with cancer, some survivors, some are in active treatment," Camp Quality Executive Director Eddie Bobbitt said. "We try to forget all that and let them be kids again."
For decades, Kosair has given kids the summer camp experience with the help of volunteers and donations.
