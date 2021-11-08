LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a second year, Kroger will auction off rare bottles of bourbon in an effort to combat hunger.
The grocer is partnering with Dare to Care for the Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger, which will benefit Dare to Care's Food Bank in Louisville and God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.
This year's goal is to raise $250,000 or enough to cover 1 million meals, according to a news release.
The bottles of bourbon being auctioned off come from Pappy Van Winkle, E.H. Taylor JR., Blanton's, Michter's, Buffalo Trace and more.
The online auction will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, and run through 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. for bidders 21 and older.
For more information and to see a preview of the auction items, click here.
