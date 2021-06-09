LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring, and it has hundreds of jobs available in the Louisville area.
The grocery chain is looking to hire about 700 new employees locally. Available jobs include positions in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations.
Kroger will host a hiring event on Thursday, June 10, both virtually and in-store.
Starting pay is around $11 to $12 an hour, based on experience. Kroger also offers health care benefits and retirement plans.
Those interested in applying for a position need to register for the hiring event in advance. To register and learn more about the open positions, click here and select "Louisville event."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.