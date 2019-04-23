LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday is your chance to do some spring cleaning in your medicine cabinet.
Kentucky State Police and the DEA are teaming up for National Prescription Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off any unwanted prescriptions at a number of locations across Louisville.
KSP said old prescriptions can too often be accidentally ingested by children, stolen or abused.
For more information on what's accepted and where, click here.
