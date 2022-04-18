LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking the public to show support for Special Olympics Kentucky by "sticking it" to the police.
As part of the agency's "Cover the Cruiser" fundraising event, Kentucky State Police will park cruisers in several public locations across Kentucky. According to a news release, the public will then be invited to cover the cruiser with custom stickers created by Special Olympics Kentucky.
The price of doing so will be a minimum donation of $1. All of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Kentucky.
Special Olympics says it's the world's largest sports training program and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Dates vary by location. To view a list of dates and locations, click here.
"It's great to see citizens working together to provide a better, safer and more inclusive Kentucky for all," said Gov. Andy Beshear, in a statement. "Thank you to KSP for hosting this statewide fundraising effort and let's all 'stick it' to the state police in an effort to raise more funds than ever before for the Special Olympics."
The annual fundraising event began in 2020 after the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual summer games will take place at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The 'Cover the Cruiser' event is being held before the official start of the annual summer games.
"They Kentucky State Police have been incredible Special Olympics supporters for several years, and 'Cover the Cruiser' has been a great extension of that support," said Special Olympics of Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni, in a statement. "The money that KSP has raised in the first two years of 'Cover the Cruiser' has provided valuable sports and health services for our athletes, while also affording a unique way for people to get to know KSP while they support Special Olympics athletes across the state."
According to the news release, KSP raised $20,103 for Special Olympics of Kentucky athletes in 2021, with the highest fundraising honor being awarded to KSP Post 6 in Grant County for collecting $2,713.
"It's special for us to support the amazing Kentucky athletes who compete at the summer games," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr., in a news release. "We appreciate the efforts of our troopers and the generous monetary gifts from Kentuckians."
For more information or to donate to the 'Cover the Cruiser' campaign, click here.
