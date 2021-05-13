LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police want people to cover cruisers in stickers for a special cause.
KSP is hosting Cover the Cruiser at locations across the state in support of Special Olympics Kentucky.
Kentuckians will be able to put a sticker on the police cars for a minimum donation of $1. The money will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky ahead of the state summer games.
Cover the Cruiser will happen at the Five Star on Ring Road in Elizabethtown on Thursday, May 20, and at the Brighton Park Kroger in Frankfort on Friday, May 21.
For more information about the 'Cover the Cruiser' campaign or to make a tax deductible donation click here.
