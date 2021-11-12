LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will turn out to give much-needed blood during the 34th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive.
It's scheduled for Nov. 15-19, according to a news release, and offers a chance for Wildcats fans to avenge the recent loss to Tennessee by donating more blood. That was the case last year when UK fans claimed a second straight victory over Tennessee fans and the Medic Regional Blood Center.
The blood drive was established by the two community nonprofit blood centers in 1987 to ensure that there's enough blood for the upcoming holidays. So far, Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13, with one tie according to the release. Last year, Kentucky had a narrow victory with 2,174 donors to Tennessee’s 2,060.
As a thank you for donating life-saving blood, Big Blue Crush donors receive ringer-style Crush T-shirts, and donors who visit KBC’s six donor centers will also receive a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse. Plus, donors who show up at a blood center for an early donation on Monday or Tuesday will be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to UK’s senior day game vs. New Mexico State at Kroger Field on Nov. 20.
Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center. A complete listing of Big Blue Crush donation locations can be found at: www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2021. KBC donor centers are listed below. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Big Blue Crush at the following locations:
|Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Dr.
Lexington, KY 40509
|Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle
Lexington, KY 40513
|Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive
Suite 101
Louisville, KY 40229
|Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40243
|Pikeville Donor Center
472 S Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
|Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)
Somerset, KY 42503
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 if parental consent is given), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. There is no wait time to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
