LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free Lyft rides coming to Louisville this Labor Day weekend in an effort to prevent drunk driving.
Safe Ride Kentucky will provide $10,000 worth of free rides starting this Friday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5 a.m.
The $10 credits are offered by downloading the Lyft app on your phone and entering the promo code SAFERIDELABOR19. The free rides are offered wherever Lyft is available in Kentucky while supplies last.
Kentucky Distillers Association spokeswoman Ali Edlestein says they are happy to help fund the effort again. "This is actually the second time we've launched this campaign on Labor Day in Kentucky, and the first time we did it, we took over 1,000 potentially impaired drivers off of Kentucky's roadways."
Safe Ride Kentucky is a non-profit alliance established by the Kentucky Distillers' Association (KDA) in partnership with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Becker Law Office, and Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky.
Since 2017, it has provided nearly 8,000 safe trips home to drivers that asked for the free ride.
