LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supplies are needed at the Kentucky Humane Society for "kitten season," when so many cats have litters.
In a release, KHS said it is holding a "Curbside Kitten Shower" at the Purrfect Day Café to collect items to help care for more than 300 kittens. The shower is being held from June 16-21 at the cafe, which is located at 1741 Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
A tent will be set up outside Tuesday through Sunday from 1-8 p.m. KHS is in need of donations of items including:
- Cans of soft paté kitten food
- Heating pads or microwavable heating discs and covers
- Unscented baby wipes
- Small food scales (for weighing baby kittens up to 3 pounds)
- Small litter boxes
- Cat toys and scratching pads
- Feeders Supply or Amazon gift cards
- Cash donations
Everyone who brings a donation will receive a coupon for $1 off a purchase at Purrfect Day Café and a sticker showing their support.
Cats and kittens are available for adoption at the cafe, but appointments are required. Cats adopted through the Kentucky Humane Society have already been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and are micro-chipped. To see the adoptable cats and to learn about the process, click here.
