LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hunting season is just around the corner for Kentuckians.
Migratory bird hunting starts Sunday and runs until January for certain species of birds, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Archery deer hunting starts Sept. 7 and also runs through January. Fish and Wildlife says Kentucky is a top-10 state for hunters seeking trophy bucks.
For more information regarding hunting dates and restrictions, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.