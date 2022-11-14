LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants help naming a snow plow.
The agency recently launched its new "Name the Plow" program. The hope is to bring some excitement to the winter season and some safety tips as workers clear roads.
Fourteen trucks will display names on the side. KYTC is asking for public name suggestions. Officials said one truck will be named per highway district, including two in Frankfort.
Online submissions are open now until Dec. 2.
KYTC staff will vote on the winning names. Winners will be announced in early January.
For more information and to submit, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.