LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes are being planned for a busy interchange on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in the design phase of a project to reconstruct where Interstate 265 and Interstate 64 converge in eastern Jefferson County. It's a heavily traveled corridor where drivers experience frequent traffic backups.
A public meeting is planned on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church at 13725 Shelbyville Road. The open house will allow people to offer their feedback on how the interchange can be improved.
KYTC representatives and designers will be at the meeting to answer questions. Proposed changes and alternate routes are posted on the state transportation website.
The public can also submit written comments for 15 days following the meeting at the KYTC District 5 Office at 8310 Westport Road in Louisville. The public can also take a project survey online through Jan. 25, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.