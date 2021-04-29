LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear from drivers about a project to widen a portion of Shelbyville Road.
The construction would widen the road between Eastwood Cut Off Road and Rockcrest Way, according to a news release from KYTC. Nearby intersections would also be improved.
The goal of the construction is to reduce congestion through the area.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. for residents to weigh in. KYTC representatives will be available to answer questions about the project.
