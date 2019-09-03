LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer months and holiday weekend have left blood banks with a critical shortage.
The Red Cross is hoping to get 130 people to go out and donate blood on Tuesday as it hosts their Holiday Hero Labor Day Blood Drive at the Fair and Exposition Center until 7 p.m.
The organization says there is an emergency need to make sure hospitals aren't missing blood types.
The blood collected at the drive will be sent anywhere there is a need, for everything from car accident victims to cancer patients.
"We're in a critical need for all blood types, especially Type O," said Tammy Ritchie, an account manager with Red Cross. "We try to keep a five-day supply on hand, and right now we have less than a three and less than a two on O-positive and O-negative."
The Red Cross is also in need of A-negative and B-negative blood types.
Red Cross officials say donors won't be leaving the drive empty-handed. They'll get a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips and a Red Cross canvas tote bag.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.