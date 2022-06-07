CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (2).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures could cause some headaches for Kentucky drivers this weekend.

The right and middle lanes of Interstate 65 South in Bullitt County will close between mile marker 123 and Exit 117 from 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, to midnight Monday morning, June 13, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

One lane will remain open.

The southbound off-ramp to Brooks Road will be closed during the same timeframe. 

The closures will allow crews to repair concrete slabs.

