LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers won't be seeing orange barrels scattered across part of Dixie Highway anymore.
New and improved lanes have opened in the heart of Shively.
Crews have finished work on a median, reopening lanes between Herbert Avenue and Crums Lane.
Dixie Highway has also reopened between Greenwood Road and Wells Drive, and between Meyer Lane and Upper Hunters Trace. In the last six months, only one southbound lane has been open in that area.
The changes are part of the New Dixie Highway Project, which is designed to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians.
It's set to wrap up next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.